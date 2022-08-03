Man dies in area hospital following early morning shooting on Alameda

Corpus Christi Police Department investigators said they found a man with major injuries when they arrived on scene.
Officers were called to 4800 S Alameda at 4:29 a.m., for report of a shooting.
The man later died at an area hospital.
At this time -- there is no suspect information and no arrests have been made yet.
Investigators said they're trying to get surveillance video from around that area.
The case remains under active investigation. 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
