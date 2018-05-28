One man is dead Monday morning after crashing near the intersection of Staples and McArdle.

According to officers the driver was speeding north of McArdle on Staples and went across the median into oncoming traffic, sideswiping another vehicle and resulting in a near head-on collision impact.

Lieutenant Timothy Frazier said with Memorial Day being one of the most dangerous holiday's drivers need to be sure to follow speed limits.

"They're posted there for a reason. Speed limits are there for the safety of everybody. Engineers have looked into this and posted the speed limit that's proper for the roadway and 35 miles an hour was deemed properly if he would have been traveling 35 miles an hour, this wouldn't have occurred," lieutenant Timothy Frazier said.

The people in the other vehicle were checked out by medics and only suffered minor injuries

