Corpus Christi Police report that a 39-year-old man has died after a rollover accident just before 2 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The man was driving alone in a three-wheeled motorcycle on the access road near Staples and SPID, traveling westbound at a high rate of speed.

CCPD says the man was speeding along the access road when he lost control of the vehicle, hitting a curb and rolling over.

The man was ejected from the three-wheeled motorcycle, and witnesses at the scene performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

Officials say the man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

