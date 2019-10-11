Corpus Christi Police report that a 39-year-old man has died after a rollover accident just before 2 a.m. on Sunday morning.
The man was driving alone in a three-wheeled motorcycle on the access road near Staples and SPID, traveling westbound at a high rate of speed.
CCPD says the man was speeding along the access road when he lost control of the vehicle, hitting a curb and rolling over.
The man was ejected from the three-wheeled motorcycle, and witnesses at the scene performed CPR until paramedics arrived.
Officials say the man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The victim's name has not yet been released.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Man wanted in connection with murders of New Hampshire couple arrested in Mexico
- Kleberg County deputies find bundles of cash disguised as tamales
- Corpus Christi police looking for man who has been missing since March of last year
- Armed robbery prompts lockdown at nearby schools, suspects remain at large