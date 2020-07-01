ODEM, Texas — The San Patricio County Sheriff's Office was called out to a farm Sunday, Dec. 29 near Odem, where they discovered a deceased 68-year-old man.

The family had been looking for the man after he failed to come home. He had been reportedly using a tractor to load hay onto a trailer.

The circumstances had San Patricio County Sheriff's Office investigators concerned after the man's injured body was in the middle of the field.

Investigators learned that the tractor had mechanical issues, and it appeared that the tractor's ignition was on and the gear in reverse where it came to a stop on a hay bale.

San Patricio County Sheriff's Office concluded with evidence that the tractor ran over the victim.

According to the medical examiner's autopsy report, the injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

