Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A local man was injured Thursday in a strong-arm robbery outside a Joe's Crab Shack on SPID.

According to police, the 35-year old victim tried selling a cell phone to a person he had met online. The victim and suspect met, but the victim told police he was attacked and had the cell phone stolen.

Police said the victim was badly injured when he was dragged by the vehicle as he tried to keep the thief from leaving.

"What the victim did say were that there were a lot of red flags that he should have listened to, but he didn't," Lt. Nicholas Kless said."If you have any suspicions that somethings not right, then drive away."

The man was checked out at the scene for road-rash but is expected to be okay.

According to police, if you plan to sell something online always meet in a public location that is well-lit.

