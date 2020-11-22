Body found in Lake Corpus Christi after a 3 day search by Texas Parks & Wildlife, San Patricio County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's some sad news out of San Patricio County today after a three day search for a 65-year-old man from Oklahoma.
Sheriff Oscar Rivera with San Pat said the man had been visiting a summer vacation spot near Lake Shore Gardens. On Thursday, November 19, the man went fishing in Lake Corpus Christi on what officials are calling a paddle type boat.
Witnesses say he didn’t return on Thursday, and his boat was found without him in it.
Texas Parks & Wildlife, along with the San Pat Sheriff’s Office, searched for three days before finding the man's body Sunday afternoon.
