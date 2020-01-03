CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A hit-and-run caused a vehicle to fly over a highway railing, landing upside down, and ejecting a passenger just after 2 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The vehicle was coming down Highway 286 near Horne Drive when it was hit by an unknown vehicle that fled after the impact.

Officers say a man was ejected from the damaged vehicle, while two women in their 20s and a 2-year old child remained inside.

The man does not have any life-threatening injuries but all four individuals were taken to area hospitals for evaluation, authorities say.

Police say they are still looking for the silver vehicle that left the scene of the accident.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available from the police.

