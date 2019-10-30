CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday evening after he fell from scaffolding at a construction site at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

A supervisor at the scene said the man was part of a construction crew working on the fourth floor of the new expansion at Driscoll Children's Hospital on Alameda when he fell from the scaffolding inside the building. It happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The man reportedly fell 15 feet to the ground and was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

