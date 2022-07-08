Man fatally shoots wife, himself inside San Antonio hospital, police say

Authorities said this was not an active shooter, and at no point were hospital employees, visitors or patients in any danger.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman in her 80s was shot and killed by her husband inside a northwest-side Methodist Healthcare hospital, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police said they believe Thomas Cane, 87, shot his wife Mary, 86, and then turned the gun on himself. That information is preliminary, but authorities said it is a "very tragic situation."

In a statement provided later to KENS 5, a Methodist spokesperson said the company would work to provide resources for hospital staff in the aftermath of the incident.

"We are deeply saddened by the two lives tragically lost on our campus this morning and extend our thoughts and prayers to their families," the statement reads. "Law enforcement was notified, responded quickly and immediately began their investigation. Our staff is understandably shaken by this tragedy and we will be providing resources, including counseling, to our colleagues who may be impacted. As we assist law enforcement with their investigation, we continue to care for our patients and all services at our hospital remain open.

The homicide unit is now conducting their investigation.