Man found bleeding from gunshot wound on Highway 77 near Bishop

Officials with the Nueces County Sheriff's Office and Bishop Police Department found the man on Highway 77 near FM 70 in Bishop on Feb. 27, officials said.

BISHOP, Texas — A man was found bleeding from a gunshot wound by officers from the Bishop Police Department on Sunday. Now, they're trying to find out who is responsible.

Officials with the Nueces County Sheriff's Office and Bishop Police Department found the man on Highway 77 near FM 70 in Bishop just after 1 a.m. on Feb. 27, officials said in a statement on social media.

The man was taken to a local hospital where is condition is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made and the motive is unknown.

This is an ongoing and active investigation, officials said. If you have any information about this shooting call Bishop detectives at 361-584-2443.

