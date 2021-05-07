Swimmer who died at North Beach Sunday identified as 51-year-old from San Antonio

Rene Pecina was found unconscious on Sunday. North Beach does not have any lifeguards.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A suspected drowning was reported on the Fourth of July at North Beach near the local restaurant Fajitaville. The incident took place on a stretch of the beach that is not patrolled by lifeguards.

The man who is suspected of drowning has been identified by medical examiners as 51-year-old Rene Pecina from San Antonio. Authorities said once they reached Pecina, he was unconscious. They then transported him to Spohn Shoreline hospital where he was confirmed dead.

North Beach does not have any lifeguards and with countless amounts of folks coming to the beach, the General Manager of Fajitaville said he hopes that can change in the future.

"I would love to see lifeguards on this beach," GM Andrew Reyes said. "I would love to see two to three on any given Saturday and Sunday because that's when we have traffic. Our surf water is different. It is tough, and if you do not know how to be in it, it can be very dangerous."

This is the third person over the holiday weekend from San Antonio to die on local beaches. A father and a son recently died in Port Aransas after struggling with rough water conditions.

