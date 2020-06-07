Man found dead in vehicle last week identified by Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office

Arturo Zertuche was a Corpus Christi native, a veteran, and recently became ill, according to a family member.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office, Arturo Zertuche, 69, has been identified as the man that was found dead in a vehicle last week.

Nueces County officials say no trauma was detected, therefore no foul play is suspected. Zeurteche died from natural causes, according to the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office.

It was just last week on July 1, when Corpus Christi Police were called to the 1400 block of 15th Street around 8:30 a.m. after a dead body was found by a homeowner.

The homeowner informed police of a broke down vehicle in their yard and told police they noticed flies coming from the vehicle.

When the homeowner went to look inside the car, they discovered the dead body of Arturo Zertuche.

Arturo Zertuche was a Corpus Christi native, a veteran, and recently became ill, according to a family member.