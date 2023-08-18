x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man found guilty of killing two women at Windrush Apartments

Jason Lara was found guilty of capital murder in the deaths of Erica Larracuente and Micaela Sudell in 2022.
Credit: KIII

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jason Lara was found guilty of capital murder in the deaths of Erica Larracuente and Micaela Sudell.

The 38-year-old was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the deaths of 26-year-old Larracuente and 24-year-old Sudell, said Nueces County First Asst. DA Angelica Hernandez on Friday.

Larracuente and Sudell were found in their apartment at the Windrush Apartments in the 4300 block of Kostoryz Road on May 14, 2022, after Corpus Christi Police Department officers were called to do a welfare check.

When no one answered the door, maintenance staff let police into the apartment and the women were found with fatal gunshot wounds.

This is a developing story. Check back with 3NEWS for updates.

Related Articles

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

More Videos

In Other News

$165M 'Communities In Schools' investment: Impacting several Coastal Bend school districts

Before You Leave, Check This Out