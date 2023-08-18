Man found guilty of killing two women at Windrush Apartments

Jason Lara was found guilty of capital murder in the deaths of Erica Larracuente and Micaela Sudell in 2022.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jason Lara was found guilty of capital murder in the deaths of Erica Larracuente and Micaela Sudell.

The 38-year-old was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the deaths of 26-year-old Larracuente and 24-year-old Sudell, said Nueces County First Asst. DA Angelica Hernandez on Friday.

Larracuente and Sudell were found in their apartment at the Windrush Apartments in the 4300 block of Kostoryz Road on May 14, 2022, after Corpus Christi Police Department officers were called to do a welfare check.

When no one answered the door, maintenance staff let police into the apartment and the women were found with fatal gunshot wounds.

This is a developing story. Check back with 3NEWS for updates.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!