Corpus Christi (KIII news) — New developments were released from the Nueces County Courthouse Friday in the murder trial of a man accused of shooting the father of a teen girl he was reportedly trying to ask out.

Aldo Naranjo has been found guilty of the fatal shooting of 32-year old Joel Cunha.

According to prosecutors, Naranjo shot Cunha back in January of 2017 outside a home near Weber and Gollihar.

Prosecutors said Naranjo was hitting on the victim's then 14-year old daughter.

Reportedly Naranjo got into a fight with Cunha before he opened fire.

According to the Defense Attorney Naranjo has been found guilty of manslaughter and the punishment phase of the trial is expected to begin Monday.

