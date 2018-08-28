Corpus Christi (KIII News) — One of the four men accused of fatally shooting a local gun store owner in September has been sentenced Monday for his role in the crime.

On Sept. 1, 2018, the owner of Shooters Depot 62-year-old George Koumbis was killed in what police believe was a robbery attempt. A store employee was also shot but survived.

At the courthouse 21-year-old, Truanser Hughes was sentenced to 25-years in prison for the murder. He was also sentenced to 20-years in prison concurrently for aggravated assault.

Hughes will have to serve at least half of the time before becoming eligible for parole.

Hughes is the third defendant to accept a plea deal and the last defendant Jeremiah Jenkins has not appeared in court yet.

