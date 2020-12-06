SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — DPS Troopers confirm 36-year-old Rocky John William Dunn was killed in a three vehicle crash one mile south of Sinton in San Patricio County. It happened on June 12 around 3:35 a.m. on US 77 exit ramp towards BUSI 77.

Troopers say a Freightliner truck was parked on the shoulder of the exit ramp of US 77 when Dunn, who was traveling north on US 77, failed to control his speed when taking the BUSI 77 exit. He ended up striking into the rear of the trailer.

Dunn was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

