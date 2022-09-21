Man hit by car in restaurant parking lot near Ray High School

The incident also took place near Ray High School's Homecoming Parade celebration.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was hospitalized after he was hit by a car in a restaurant parking lot on South Staples Street near Ray High School.

It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

The incident also took place near Ray High School's Homecoming Parade celebration. According to Corpus Christi police, as a lady was backing out, she didn't see the man said to be in his 50's to 60's, and hit him.

The man was taken to an area hospital, with what 3NEWS were told are non-life threatening injuries. The driver did stay on the scene.

CCPD officials remind residents that anytime there is an area event with heavy pedestrian traffic to be especially careful on the roads.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.