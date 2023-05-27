Man hospitalized after being hit by vehicle while attempting to cross street

The driver is not expected to face any charges.

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 20s was hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of Culebra and Zarzamora Street northwest of downtown.

Authorities said that the man was attempting to cross when he was hit. The female driver stayed with the man and called for help, remaining at the scene until police arrived.

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and the driver is not expected to face any charges.