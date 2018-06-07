Corpus Christi Police responded to reports of a shooting just after 9 p.m. in the Annaville area.

Officers arrived on Larkwood near Starlite Lane, when they discovered a man who's name has not been released, with a gunshot wound to the stomach. Emergency crews rushed the victim to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say they have yet to confirm the cause of the shooting, but believe to have identified the gunman involved. The search for that suspect, who's name has not been released is currently ongoing. This is a developing story, stay with 3 News for the latest.

Call 361-886-2600 if you have any information that could help police.

