Police are not sure who started the fight between the two relatives.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed during a knife fight with a relative, authorities said.

Police responded to the 200 block of Aldama near South General McMullen late on Oct. 21. When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Angel Ventura with multiple lacerations on his arm. He was taken to University Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

According to police, Ventura got into a fight with a 52-year-old relative, Richard Michael Mendez, in which they both pulled out knives and began attacking each other.

Witnesses told police Mendez also suffered some cuts to his head, but ran off before police arrived. He was taken into custody a week later, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

