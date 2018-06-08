Officers responded to a call of a shooting just before 2 a.m. Monday outside a bar on Baldwin and Port Avenue.

When they arrived at the scene they discovered a 36-year-old man shot and in critical condition. Emergency crews quickly rushed him to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital where he was taken into emergency surgery.

Officers say they believe multiple people to be involved, and are currently following multiple leads. As of Monday morning no arrests had been made. The victims name has not been released.

Call 361-886-2600 if you any information that could help.

