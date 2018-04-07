A 32-year-old Corpus Christi man is clinging to life Wednesday after police say his wife stabbed him.

According to family members, the attack was sparked by an argument over a cell phone.

"She stabbed him in the back, uh, and her friend held him down," said Daw Ray, victim's cousin.

Ray shared the chilling violent moments as told to her by the victim himself, Jimmie Booker Jr.

The incident happened around 3:00 a.m. at the Marabella Apartments on Weber.

Booker told Ray what sparked the attack.

"He said that he got her phone and that he went go to through her phone," Ray said.

26-year-old Alexandria Booker and another woman allegedly knocked Booker to the floor and held him down while he was repeatedly stabbed.

What is puzzling for Booker is what he heard after the attack from his wife.

"Then she said what did I do to my husband? they hopped in the car and took off," Ray said.

The women left with five children -- three of whom are Bookers.

Late Wednesday afternoon the children were found Booker was arrested and is being held in the Nueces County Jail.

Currently, police are searching for the second woman, but in the meantime, Booker's family are hoping their loved one pulls through.

"She left him there for dead. The doctor said if he had laid there ten more minutes he would have died. He collapsed, a neighbor found him and called 911," Ray said.

