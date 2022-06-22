Police need public's help after man in wheelchair hit, killed by car

Officers arrived outside Calallen High School Tuesday morning around 6:38 to find a man in a wheelchair dead in a ditch.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened Tuesday morning in front of Calallen High School.

Officers responded just after 6:30 Tuesday morning to Northwest Boulevard in Calallen where a man in a wheel chair was found dead in a ditch. Police said he was hit by a car. That car then left the scene.

Details about the accident are limited at this time, but if you have any information that may help police solve this crime, call 361-886-2600.

