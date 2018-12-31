CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The Corpus Christi Police Department Bomb Squad was called to home on Prinston Drive Sunday night after receiving reports of an explosion at the residence.

It happened just before 11 p.m., right behind the Kiii-TV studios.

When police and firefighters arrived at the home they discovered a fire had started because of the explosion.

Police said a 37-year-old man was making fireworks in his living room when the explosion occurred, injuring both his hands. The man has not been identified.

