Violence at La Palmera Mall being investigated for ties to prior shooting, bank robbery

A man who was shot at Elizabeth and Brownlee ran to a nearby convenience store to call for help. A suspect may still be at large.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police were called to a shooting at Brownlee Boulevard and Elizabeth Street Monday afternoon.

That shooting is being investigated independently, but police said they believe it may have been connected to a shooting that took place just moments later at the La Palmera Mall in Corpus Christi, as well as a bank robbery that happened soon after.

The shooting at Elizabeth and Brownlee happened at around 3 p.m. according to police. According to police, the victim ran to a nearby store for help. When police arrived at the scene, they said they located a 39-year-old male who had been shot.

The man was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. Police said the suspect left the scene prior to officers' arrival but has been identified.

CCPD Commander Todd Green said the suspect in that shooting is believed to be the same person that shot a coworker at P.F. Chang's in the mall at around 3:30 p.m.

Shortly after the shooting at P.F. Chang's, police were called to a bank robbery on SPID just down the road from La Palmera Mall -- police believe this crime may have been connected as well.

Police are still investigating the shooting. Follow 3NEWS as more information becomes available.

