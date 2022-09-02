Man shot, killed by Corpus Christi police identified

Steve Neff, 50, died from a gunshot wound, according to officials.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The man who was shot and killed by police Tuesday night has been identified by the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office.

It was late Tuesday night when officers said a man left the scene of a traffic stop and caused an accident shortly thereafter near Kostoryz and Brawner.

Police say Neff broke out the passenger window and ran away on foot while police were chasing him. Officers found him in an alley behind several homes on Brawner Parkway where Neff pulled out a weapon. An officer fired his weapon and struck Neff.



Neff was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In reference to the crash, officers said Neff crashed into two separate vehicles carrying three adults and one child. Only minor injuries were reported,



The CCPD officers involved will be placed on paid administrative leave. This is still an ongoing investigation.

