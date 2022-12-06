Man shot, killed by officers in Woodsboro identified as 24-year-old Franco Anzaldua

Anzaldua's mother told the sheriff that her son said he wanted to commit suicide by a cop, Gonzales said.

WOODSBORO, Texas — A man was shot and killed by Refugio County sheriff's deputies in Woodsboro after he allegedly fired several shots at them, Sheriff Pinky Gonzales told 3NEWS.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a home on the 200 block of Pugh St. early Tuesday morning after getting a call from the man, who has been identified as Franco Miguel Anzaldua, 24, according to Gonzales. Anzaldua open fired on deputies as they arrived on scene, Gonzales said, and deputies were forced to fire back.

Anzaldua was killed, Gonzales said. Anzaldua's mother told the sheriff that her son said he wanted to commit suicide by a cop, Gonzales said.

Two deputies have been placed on paid leave while the shooting is under investigation, Gonzales said.

We are at the scene and will post updated information here as it is received.

