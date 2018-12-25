Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Sad news for one family in the Coastal Bend.

A man in Flour Bluff was killed Monday night on the 1200 block of Waldron Road.

According to police, a 32-year-old man was crossing Waldron at a McDonalds and was hit by a 41-year-old man driving a Dodge Ram.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and the victim was sent to Bay Area Hospital where he later died.

Since there was no crosswalk and the driver remained at the scene, he will not be facing any charges.

