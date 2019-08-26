RIVIERA, Texas — The Department of Public Safety troopers is investigating what caused a driver to veer into oncoming traffic Monday and get hit by an 18-wheeler in Riviera just south of Kingsville.

Troopers said a man driving a pick-up truck going south on Highway 77 veered into the northbound lane hitting an 18-wheeler and getting stuck under the big rig.

The driver of the pick-up died on the scene, and the name has not been released.

According to troopers, they are waiting on autopsy results.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: