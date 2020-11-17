Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified by medical examiner

Angelo Castigliola Jr., 66, died from a gunshot wound to his chest.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Medical Examiner has identified the person who was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Nov. 14.

Angelo Castigliola Jr., 66, died from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the ME.

Just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, officers were called to the 5300 block of Bonham St. regarding a disturbance with a weapon. When officers arrived on the scene, they tried to speak to a woman and man, now identified as Castigliola, but officers said it was clear the woman was in distress.

When officers tried to separate the woman from Castigliola, officers say he pulled a handgun and pointed it at officers. Castigliola fired a shot toward the officers, CCPD Chief Mike Markle said. One CCPD officer returned fire, hitting Castigliola, who then ran back into the house, where he was later found dead.

Officer Jesus Turrubiantes, Officer Jacqueline Deleon, and Officer Adrian Guerra have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is in accordance with current department practice during an investigation like this one.

Officer Turrubiantes was the only officer to discharge his weapon.

The shooting is still under investigation.

