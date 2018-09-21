Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A motorcycle rider was seriously injured in an accident Thursday evening at Airline and SPID.

According to Corpus Christi police, the man suffered some medical problem before deciding to lay his bike down ultimately sliding to a stop.

The man is believed to be in his 60s and appeared to have lost control of his motorcycle.

Medics transported the man to Bay Area Hospital where they discovered he had severe internal injuries.

Currently, there is no word on the man's condition.

