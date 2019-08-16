CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One man is in the county jail Thursday night after leading Nueces County Sheriff's deputies on a chase reaching speeds up to 100 miles an hour.

The chase started around 7 p.m. when deputies tried to pull over the man traveling along FM 624 in Calallen.

The driver refused to stop but instead turned down FM 1889 towards Robstown.

At one point during chance, the vehicle drove through fields near the Robstown County Park on County Road 44 where the truck hit a ditch, and the driver tried to get away on foot.

Deputies were able to catch the man and take him into custody. The suspect now faces felony charges.

