Man mauled to death by pack of dogs in Rockport, sheriff says

The man was walking down the 1000 block of San Antonio St. when he was attacked by the pack of dogs, Sheriff Bill Mills told 3NEWS.

ROCKPORT, Texas — A man in his 30s was killed after being attacked by a pack of dogs Tuesday morning in Rockport, Aransas County Sheriff Bill Mills told 3NEWS.

The man was walking down the 1000 block of San Antonio St. when he was mauled by the pack of dogs, Mills said. A sheriff's deputy was forced to shoot one of the dogs and the rest ran away.

It is unknown how many dogs were involved in the attack. The Aransas County Sheriff's Department is currently conducting a full investigation into the attack, Mills said.

An autopsy is expected to be performed on the victim on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3NEWS for updates.

