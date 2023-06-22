x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man now in custody for 2013 Alice murder case

Law enforcement secured indictments on Pedro Baldonado Thursday, and he remains in the San Patricio County Jail.

More Videos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nearly 10 years after a couple was found shot and killed in Alice, a man has been arrested and sits in jail Thursday night. 

The Alice-Echo News Journal reported that Pedro Baldonado has been picked up and charged with capital murder for the 2013 deaths of 28-year-old Marrisa Montes and 23-year-old Chris Montes.

The couple was found shot and killed on August 18 of that year. 

Law enforcement secured indictments on Baldonado Thursday, and he remains in the San Patricio County Jail. 

He will be transferred to the Jim Wells County Jail at a later time. So far, no motive has been revealed. 

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

Before You Leave, Check This Out