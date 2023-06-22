Man now in custody for 2013 Alice murder case

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nearly 10 years after a couple was found shot and killed in Alice, a man has been arrested and sits in jail Thursday night.
The Alice-Echo News Journal reported that Pedro Baldonado has been picked up and charged with capital murder for the 2013 deaths of 28-year-old Marrisa Montes and 23-year-old Chris Montes.
The couple was found shot and killed on August 18 of that year.
Law enforcement secured indictments on Baldonado Thursday, and he remains in the San Patricio County Jail.
He will be transferred to the Jim Wells County Jail at a later time. So far, no motive has been revealed.
