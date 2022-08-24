x
Emergency crews rescue worker from water tower on Carmel Pkwy.

A call for a high-angle rescue came in to officials just before 10 a.m.
Credit: 3NEWS

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Emergency crews responded to Carmel Pkwy. near Alameda Wednesday morning after a call for a high-angle rescue came in for a worker stuck on a water tower.

The call came in just before 10 a.m. 

#BREAKING: Fire crews are attempting to rescue a man stuck on a water tower on Carmel Pkwy. MORE: https://www.kiiitv.com/article/news/local/man-on-water-tower-rescue/503-1cb0817f-a40f-413b-b74f-d76a9a843e31

Posted by KIII 3 News on Wednesday, August 24, 2022

The man was safely brought down just before 10:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3NEWS for updates.

