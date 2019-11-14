CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi man charged in connection with a robbery at the Corpus Christi Trade Center was sentenced to federal prison.

25-year-old Leonard Reyna appeared before a federal judge Wednesday who sentenced him to 14 years in prison for aggravated robberies at the Trade Center and a Stripes convenience store.

According to police, Reyna and 25-year-old Carlos Moreno robbed one of the jewelry stores at the Trade Center at gunpoint.

The suspects took off on foot, going to a Stripes store on Ayers, where they shot a man several times after he refused to give them the keys to his truck.

Reyna will serve both sentences consecutively. Moreno is still on the run and is charged with being involved in both robberies as well as illegally discharging a firearm.

