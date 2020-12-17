27-year-old man presumed to have drowned at Lake Corpus Christi, dive team to search for body

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said the man has been missing since Tuesday after being on the lake in a kayak.

MATHIS, Texas — A 27-year-old missing man is presumed to have drowned at Lake Corpus Christi, San Patricio County Sheriff's Office officials said.

San Patricio County Sheriff Rivera said his office received a call Tuesday about a man who fell out of his kayak near the cove area at the lake. Investigators have been searching for the man since.

The San Patricio County dive team is scheduled to be at the lake Thursday at noon to look for the man's body.

State Troopers were able to get in touch with the missing man's family in Connecticut, officials said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for updates.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.