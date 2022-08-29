Teen ran into Ray High School during police chase, arrested shortly after

CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke said there is a heavy police presence at the school but there is no danger.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two minors were detained near Ray High School Monday morning after one ran into Ray High School during a short police chase, officials with the CCISD Police Department said.

CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke said there is a heavy police presence at the school but there is no danger.

Corpus Christi police were in pursuit of two minors suspected of stealing a car, Warnke said. The chase ended at Buccaneer Apartments and one of the minors ran into the school. Warnke believes the suspect that ran into the school was in contact with a student that let him inside the school.

Police quickly located the suspect and arrested him in the hallway, Warnke said. The student that allegedly let the suspect in the school is also being questioned.

Two minors were detained at the scene, Warnke said.

There is no lockdown at the school, Warnke said.

This is a developing story and we have a crew on the way to the scene.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.