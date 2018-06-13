One man was taken to jail Wednesday after police said he went on a crazy crime spree near Airline and McArdle.

24-year-old Tyler Griffin is accused of burglarizing vehicles and committing an aggravated robbery. According to police, Griffin was caught breaking into cars in the Catfish Charlies parking lot on McArdle around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Police said minutes before, Griffin was also involved in two aggravated robberies nearby.

"It's not usual to have this type of break-ins and stuff, but it does happen," Lt. Sergio Delgado said.

Police said Griffin targeted a home in the 5700 block of Cordelia where he stole documents and the homeowners' clothes.

"He's got some property. Had it in a bag. Have investigation trying to determine what was taken from where and from who," Delgado said.

Just minutes later, Griffin was spotted outside a home in the 1000 block of Shiels Drive. The homeowner was leaving his home when he saw Griffin inside a vehicle. The homeowner asked Griffin what he was doing there, and Griffin quickly pulled out a knife.

A witness who saw Griffin breaking into cars around Catfish Charlies also called to report him to police. The witness said he first asked Griffin what he was doing, who responded he was waiting for a ride.

Minutes later Griffin was trying to break into a truck in the parking lot. When police arrived Griffin had left, but not for long.

"As they were completing paperwork," Delgado said, "the alleged suspect in the case showed back up on scene."

The witness pointed Griffin out to police, causing him to get scared and run away. After chasing Griffin, police took him into custody near Acapulco Restaurant on Airline.

Griffin was first checked out by medics before he was taken into custody. Griffin is charged with burglary of a habitation, three counts of burglary to a vehicle, unlawfully carrying a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated robbery, possession of marijuana and evading arrest.

