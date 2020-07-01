CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man is recovering from serious injuries after being run over by a car in a parking lot at a convenience store near Weber and Holly.

According to police, it was around 3 a.m. Tuesday when two men got into a fight. One of the men tried to leave but ended up hitting the victim and running him over with his car.

The man was rushed to an area hospital but is expected to recover.

Investigators are currently looking for the driver, who ended up taking off. If you have any information that could help detectives, call police 361-886-2600.

