Ingleside Police Department searching for man seen on video dumping, beating dogs

INGLESIDE, Texas — The Ingleside Police Department posted to social media Tuesday morning that they are looking for a man seen on video dumping several dogs and appearing to beat another dog.
"Anyone recognize this vehicle or driver?" the post said.
"We would certainly like to talk to him about dumping dogs on 4th Street and then cruelly treating another when he gets back in the vehicle by beating it for absolutely no reason."
If you have any idea who the man seen in the video is, officials ask that you call the IPD at 361-776-2531.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Whataburger offers free breakfast to teachers this Teacher Appreciation Week
- Freer rattlesnake handler dies from bite at Rattlesnake Roundup
- What would you do? Video footage from southside carwash shows man recording woman without her knowledge
- Hamlin Fountain & Gifts set to close after 62 years of business
- Spanish explorer traveling the world by Jet Ski makes stop in Rockport
- Brandon Portillo, man accused of causing crash that killed CCPD officer, found guilty
- Runoffs: Here are some things to keep in mind for upcoming elections in May
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.