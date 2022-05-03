Ingleside Police Department searching for man seen on video dumping, beating dogs

The department posted a video to their social media showing a man dumping several dogs and appearing to hit another dog.

INGLESIDE, Texas — The Ingleside Police Department posted to social media Tuesday morning that they are looking for a man seen on video dumping several dogs and appearing to beat another dog.

"Anyone recognize this vehicle or driver?" the post said.

"We would certainly like to talk to him about dumping dogs on 4th Street and then cruelly treating another when he gets back in the vehicle by beating it for absolutely no reason."

If you have any idea who the man seen in the video is, officials ask that you call the IPD at 361-776-2531.

