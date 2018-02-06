A man rushing to grab a city bus Friday was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Port and Tarlton Street.

Officers at the scene said the man was transported to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital with minor injuries.

The man's condition remains unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for the latest updates.

