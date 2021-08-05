Man sent to hospital after crash on SPID

According to police a man in his 30’s was driving his motorcycle and lost control.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was sent to the hospital after an accident on SPID and Waldron.

According to police a man in his 30’s was driving his motorcycle while exiting the ramp at SPID and Waldron when he lost control and hit the sidewalk and wall of the NAS bridge.

The man was sent to the hospital and no one else was said to be involved. Police also say the man was not wearing a helmet.

