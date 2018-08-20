CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Corpus Christi Police and EMS were called to a apartment complex Monday morning after a man was shot in the leg.

The call came in around 8:00 a.m. Monday at an apartment along the 5700 block of Wooldridge. Investigators say a dispute between family members led to an argument that turned violent. One man ended up begin shot in the foot inside the apartment.

The suspect took off quickly, but police surrounded him near the intersection of Holly & Airline. The suspect was placed under arrest.

As for the victim, he was taken to the hospital and will be treated for the injury.

