Coastal Bend man sentenced for fatal drunk driving case

Jorge Acevedo was given 15 years in prison for the crash that killed Nicholas Manganiello back in December 2022.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was an emotional day in court as the family of a man killed in a drunk driving crash last year saw that driver sentenced Monday.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. on FM 665 just east of Petronilla. Troopers said a Ford F-150 driven by Acevedo was traveling westbound when the truck drifted on to the wrong side of the roadway. This resulted in the truck hitting a motorcycle ridden by Manganiello.

He was killed.

Acevedo admitted to troopers he had consumed alcoholic beverages throughout the day.

