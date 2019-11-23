CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The driver accused of intoxicated manslaughter in connection with the accident that killed 41-year-old Brenda Lee was sentenced to prison.

27-year-old John Andrew Alvarado was sentenced to 30 years behind bars.

117th Judge Sandra Watts handed out the maximum time possible for Alvarado.

Alvarado was sentenced to 20 years for intoxicated manslaughter and 10 for intoxicated assault. Both charges will be run concurrently.

