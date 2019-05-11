CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man accused in the murders of three people as part of a crime spree in 2018 has been sentenced to life in prison.

32-year-old Ismael Castillo was one of four people accused of killing 39-year-old Arturo Lopez and his 38-year-old wife, Miriam.

In April of 2018, the Lopezes were found dead in the bedroom of their home in the London Estates Area. Castillo was arrested a few days later in San Antonio.

Following Castillo's arrest, it was discovered that he was also wanted in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old man on Coleman Avenue in Corpus Christi.

Castillo was found guilty of capital murder for the fatal shooting on Coleman and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

