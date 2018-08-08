San Patricio County (KIII News) — A San Patricio County man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole following the killing of his four-month-old son.

According to authorities on Thursday a judge sentenced 43-year-old Ray Rodgers in his capital murder trial.

Rodgers was accused of hitting his son repeatedly in a home in Portland back in 2016. Rodgers told police that the boy had fallen off of the bed when he was found unresponsive by officers.

CPS removed eight other children living in Roger's home.

