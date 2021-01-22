Border Patrol agents rescue man who severed foot while train-jumping near Hebbronville

The man was found to be a resident of Mexico and in the country illegally, officials said.

HEBBRONVILLE, Texas — An injured man, who had severed part of his foot trying to jump on a moving train, was found by U.S. Border Patrol agents near Hebbronville Thursday.

Agents were performing train checks in the area when they found the man and, with the help of EMTs, were able to render life-saving aid, officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. The man was taken to the nearest hospital for further treatment.

Even with the presence of the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector said they continue to render aid to those in need, often in life-threatening situations.

The Laredo Sector Border Patrol continues to warn against the dangers of people crossing illegally into the United States through dangerous and hazardous means.

