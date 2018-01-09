CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — It happened at a home Johnston Drive close to Manshein Boulevard.

Police are calling this incident a family violence case.

They said it all started with child custody exchange, the mother's ex-boyfriend was picking up the child when he and the current boyfriend (who lives at the house) got into an argument that turned into a fight which ultimately led to a gun being drawn.

Police say when the victim was leaving that's when the suspect fired a round.

Lt. Steven Gonzalez with Corpus Christi Police Department said "The guy was leaving the threat was no longer basically there. He shot at the victim while they were leaving it did strike the vehicle."

When they first arrived the victim and suspect were both still at the scene.

The victim's vehicle was struck by a bullet, thankfully though no one was hurt.

Police say there were three other people inside that car including children.

We learned that the suspect in his late twenties was taken into custody, he's being charged with assault of a deadly weapon.

